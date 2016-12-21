Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Priyanka Jagga To Quit The Show!

The two contestants that housemates, as well as viewers, want to see out of the Bigg Boss 10 house are Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga. Both Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga have created havoc in the house and are giving sleepless nights to the contestants. Tonight, Priyanka and Monalisa will be seen getting into another heated argument after Priyanka goes personal. Priyanka tells Monalisa that her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot will not allow her to enter the house after she leaves from Bigg Boss. Later, Manu comes into the picture and the matter gets uglier.

Now we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, the whole house is against Priyanka Jagga and Om Swami. The housemates have requested Bigg Boss to throw them out of the house or else they will walk out of the show. Seeing all the housemates against, Priyanka Jagga gets into her dramatic role with crocodile tears rolling down her eyes.

