Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra And Manveer’s Fight Turns Intense!

Bigg Boss 10 contestants are aggressively fighting to be in power and become the new captain of the house. The struggle to become the captain of the house is literally real and the contestants have to go through a lot for the same. As earlier we reported, Bigg Boss has introduced a new captaincy task in which the housemates have to run inside the igloo every time when there will be a storm inside the house. The contestant, who will be the last one to enter the igloo will be out of the captaincy league. This will happen for 7 times until the task does not get last two contenders for the next captaincy task.

Click Next To Know What Exactly Happens Betweens Rohan And Manveer During The Task