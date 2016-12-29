Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Rohan Mehra’s Gutsy Step After Hitting Om Swami Will Shock You!

Bigg Boss 10 has been one of the unexpected seasons so far, right from the concept of “celebrity Vs Commoners”. It would not be wrong to say that Bigg Boss 10 makers have left a part of Priyanka Jagga in the character of Om Swami to create the chaos inside the house. Now, the latest incident that has happened between Rohan Mehra and Om Swami has shaken the house. During the last leg of the captaincy task between Manveer and Rohan Mehra, Om Swami started destroying Rohan’s game. This left all the contestants annoyed and they started lashing out at him

In fact, at one point, Rohan Mehra also lost his patience and he went ahead to hit Om Swami. While Om Swami is claiming that Rohan Mehra has slapped him, it is pretty much clear that Rohan just pushed him hard and did not slap.

Now we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Rohan Mehra has taken a shocking step inside the house after Bigg Boss nominated him for the entire season as a punishment for slapping Om Swami. Rohan locked himself in the bathroom for hours and hours after which Bigg Boss called him into the confession room. What happened next is quite shocking and a bold step taken by Rohan Mehra.

CLICK NEXT TO KNOW!