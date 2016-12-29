Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan’s SPECIAL New Year Gift To Housemates

You might also agree that this season of Bigg Boss 10 has been one of the unexpected seasons so far. The controversial reality show has been creating history each day and the latest incident that has taken place in the house is another shocking one. Om Swami instigated and tried destroying Rohan Mehra’s captaincy game to the extent that he went ahead to hit Swami. From Priyanka Jagga being thrown out of the house to the nasty behaviour of Om Swami and daily insane fights, Bigg Boss 10 house has witnessed all in last 10 weeks.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

Well, the current situation in the house is quite serious and the contestants are quite shocked with Rohan and Om Swami’s incident. Well, now it remains to see how Salman Khan reacts to this incident and that who has to pay the consequences of this. But before all this, we have surprising news for you that will leave everyone excited for the weekend ka vaar episode.

ANY GUESSES WHAT THE NEW YEAR SPECIAL GIFT IS? CLICK NEXT!