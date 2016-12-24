Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Self Nominated Contestants Manu Punjabi And Om Swami Get An Unbelievable Surprise!

This week Bigg Boss 10 contestants got a chance to meet their family members through “Family App” task. It was not easy for the housemates to meet their family members, as the task was totally in the hands of Manu Punjabi and Om Swami. As we all know, Om Swami and Manu Punjabi were the two batteries of the task and in order to recharge the battery, the duo had to sacrifice something or other at every step of the task when needed.

In order to meet her best friend Gauahar Khan, VJ Bani had to convince Manu Punjabi and Swami Om to nominate themselves for the next week’s eviction! This had put Bani in a fix, but thanks to Manu Punjabi and Om Swami, who agreed to nominate themselves. Not only Bani, due to this, even Lopamudra Raut got a chance to meet her sister.

Well, without Manu and Om Swami it wouldn't have been possible for the housemates to meet their loved ones. As Manu and Om Swami did an amazing job during the task, Bigg Boss treated them with a huge surprise.