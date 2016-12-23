Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: Something Very Unexpected Happened With Lopamudra Raut And VJ Bani!

Amid all the fights and ongoing drama, Bigg Boss 10 contestants get some relief as they get a chance to meet their beloved ones. After staying 10 weeks away from their family, finally, the contestants get a chance to meet their family members through “Family App” task. Manu Punjabi and Om Swami are the batteries while rest of the housemates will get a chance to meet their family members.

Priyanka Jagga gets a chance to meet her two sons, while Gaurav Chopra gets a chance to meet his brother and Monalisa meets her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Well, when Lopmudra got a chance to meet her sister, the housemates did not have the required battery. Also, Bani got a chance to meet her best friend Gauahar Khan but she did not have the required battery to meet her. In order to meet their loved ones, both Lopmudra Raut and Bani had to do something that was next to impossible.

Bigg Boss gave an option to Bani and Lopamudra in order to get the battery charged. Bigg Boss asked Lopamudra Raut and Bani to convince Om Swami and Manu Punjabi to nominate themselves.

We Exclusively reveal, at first Manu Punjabi and Om Swami refused to nominate themselves. The duo strictly refused to take any such step at this stage but what happened next is unbelievable and beyond anyone’s thinking.