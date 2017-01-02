Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: The New Captaincy Task With A Huge Twist Is Like Never Before!

Bigg Boss 10 contestants have finally entered the finale month of the reality show and so, the makers have geared up for more interesting tasks. We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Bigg Boss has introduced a new task that is quite interesting and like never before. An engine train has been placed in the garden area of the house. Rohan Mehra and Monalisa will be riding the engine i.e they have to keep paddling to keep the engine running while other housemates will be the prisoners. Yes, Lopamudra Raut, Manveer, Manu Punjabi, Bani and Om Swami will be put in the train as the prisoners.

There is huge amount riding on each contestant but they are not aware of the same. Only Monalisa and Rohan are aware of what amount is riding on each contestant. If the contestant gets down of the train, the amount riding on him/her will turn out to be a big loss. Also, the contestant getting down of the train will become a contender of the captaincy task, which they all are aware of.

The huge twist in the game is if the contestant gets does down only by the choice of Monalisa and Rohan Mehra, the riding amount on the contestant will be added to the winning prize. Every time a buzzer will ring and with the mutual decision, Rohan and Mona have to decide that who should get down from the engine. One side Rohan and Monalisa had to make sure that the contestant stays in the engine and on the other side, to become the captaincy contender, each housemate thinks of getting down the train.

Now we reveal the amount riding on each contestant- Lopamudra Raut Rs 11 Lakh, Manveer Rs 9 Lakh, Manu Punjabi Rs 7 Lakh, Om Swami Rs 444, Nitibha Kaul Rs 1 Lakh and VJ Bani Rs 6 Lakhs.

