Exclusive Bigg Boss 10: You Won’t Believe What Manu Punjabi Sacrificed For Monalisa!

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 10 is going to be an emotional rollercoaster ride for the housemates as they will get a chance to meet their family. With the Christmas fever pouring in, Bigg Boss decided to bring some happiness and a day to remember for the housemates. The housemates have geared up for a fun “Family App” task, which involves entry of family members.

Om Swami and Manu Punjabi are the two batteries of the house while other housemates will be given a chance to explore the apps when Bigg Boss will call each of them in the activity area. For the every app that the contestant would use, some percentage of the battery will be consumed. If the battery turns to zero, the housemates will not get any chance to meet their family members. Once the battery goes to zero or less than the required percentage, Manu and Om Swami have to sacrifice something in order to recharge the battery again.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, 60% of the battery gets used as Priyanka Jagga meets her two sons. The next contestant Monalisa did not have enough of the battery to meet her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. In order to allow Mona meet her boyfriend Vikrant, Manu and Om Swami sacrifice something very big.