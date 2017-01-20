Exclusive Bigg Boss: You Won’t Believe Who Are Already Nominated For Final Evictions After Losing The Task!

As earlier, we revealed, Bigg Boss has introduced a new task in the house, which will have an effect on the nominations of the last week. The garden area has been turned into an old warehouse and housemates have been divided into two teams, one team is of Manveer, Manu, and Lopamudra whereas the other having Bani, Rohan, and Monalisa. Each member of one team has been tied with a bungee cord and the housemates have to make sure that their one hand Is on the buzzer. At any cost, one cannot remove the hand from it and on the other hand, Rohan Mehra, Bani, and Monalisa can set out difficulties for the other team by disturbing and harassing them.

As we saw in the last episode, Manu and Lopamudra Raut gave up the task while Manveer stood and survived in the task till the end. In a cold weather, Bani and Rohan put chilled water on Manveer but nothing stopped him from playing his task and moreover, he took it sportingly.

Tonight, VJ Bani, Rohan Mehra, and Monalisa will be seen pulling themselves to reach the red mark and survive in the game as long as they can in order to win the task. Who do you think might have won the task? Manu’s team or Rohan’s team conquered the task in order to get safe from the final nominations?