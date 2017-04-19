Finally! Kapil Sharma And Sunil Grover Appear On The Same Show

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have shot for the same show, Sabse Bada Kalakar.

Viewers and fans are hopeful that Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma will resolve their issues and resume working together. However, the wait is over, as Sunil, Kapil and Ali Asgar will be seen on the same stage soon. Yes, you read that right! After weeks of waiting, we will see Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar on Sony’s Sabse Bada Kalakar.

After their mid-air fight, the channel has managed to bring them on the other show but will NOT be performing together. While Sunil and Ali will be seen performing together, Kapil Sharma has shot his act separately. In an upcoming episode that will go on air on May 7, Sunil will play Dr. Mashoor Gulati, and Ali will play his nurse. On its Facebook page, Sony shared a video of Sunil and Ali from the set. The live video shows Sunil taking a jibe at himself regarding his absence from The Kapil Sharma Show. He says, “Because I am free nowadays, so, I thought I might as well hire a nurse.”



On the other hand, Boman Irani shared a selfie of him with Kapil Sharma from the sets of Sabse Bada Kalakar.

Well, now it remains to see if Kapil and Sunil have shot for the same episode or two different episodes. Each one is trying its hard to bring Kapil and Sunil together. However, that’s not happening. Recently, Rishi Kapoor too requested Kapil and Sunil to patch up. But Sunil rejected saying “ Sir, I am not playing this season coz I am retired hurt. Best Regards.”

Meanwhile, bua aka Upasana Singh is back on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, she is now seen as Kapil’s Babli maasi.