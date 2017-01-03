Former Bigg Boss Contestant Dimpy Ganguly Shares First Photos Of Her Baby Girl And They Are Adorable!

Model turned actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Dimpy Ganguly who got married for the second time to her long-time boyfriend, Rohit Roy, recently became a proud mother of a baby girl. The couple has been blessed with a daughter last year and is currently in the happiest phase of their life.

On the New Year, the doting mommy shared adorable first photos of his daughter Reanna and we just can’t our eyes off her. The little munchkin looks extremely adorable and cute. Dimpy shared one of the photos with a caption, “Although a tough one but 2016 gave me her n 4 that it’ll always b th mst spcl year! 2017 I’m ready!”

Dimpy shared another cute picture of her baby to wish all her friends Happy New Near. She wrote, “A very happy new year to all my mamma’s friends and family. May this coming year bring lots of happiness love and prosperity -Love reanna”

Take a look at the amazing photos: