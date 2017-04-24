Gauahar Khan Finally SPEAKS Up On Her Fight With Best Friend VJ Bani!

Gauahar Khan speaks up about the rumours of her broken friendship with Bani J

As we see, VJ Bani and Gauahar Khan’s friendship is unbelievable and beyond. The pictures of both the hotties, shared on their social media accounts are a proof of their never-dying friendship. Gauahar Khan even played a major role in Bani J’s participation in Bigg Boss 10. The two besties have been inseparable and are always seen having their best of time in Mumbai.

Since Bigg Boss 10 got over, Bani and Gauahar have seen hanging out together. In fact, Gauahar also surprised Bani with London tickets post-reality show. The duo was spotted hanging out together on the streets of London and had best ten days of their holiday.

However, recently reports were doing rounds that all’s not well between Gauahar and Bani. The reports of their fight started when Bani stopped posting any pictures with Gauahar. To everyone’s surprise, Bani didn’t even talk about her friend’s performance in Begum Jaan neither she was spotted at any of the special screenings of the film.

While fans are in question if the two have broken their friendship, Gauahar Khan speaks about the rumours of her fight with Bani. Talking to a leading entertainment portal, Begum Jaan actress said that the fight between her and Bani is just a rumour and let it be there.

Well, the two pretty ladies have always stood throughout their thick and thin. We hope the same continuous forever. Well, recently during the promotions of Begum Jaan, we took the opportunity and asked Gauahar if she has any plans to collaborate with Bani in future for any project or reality show. Talking EXCLUSIVELY with Business Of Cinema. com, Gauahar Khan had said, “I hope we get offered something or we might start our own series, let’s see.”

