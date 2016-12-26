George Michael Passes Away At 53, Celebrities Pay Tribute!

Legendary singer George Michael who has given us super hits passed away over Christmas at age 53. George who made his name with Wham! with Andrew Ridgely and gave a hit number with Careless Whisper, passed away peacefully. One of his most memorable hits till now remains the song Last Christmas.

Celebrities have taken to Twitter to express their grief.

Farewell My Friend! 🙏🏻 Another Great Artist leaves us. 💔Can 2016 Fu*k Off NOW? pic.twitter.com/aEGIUNSJbt — Madonna (@Madonna) December 26, 2016

