Here’s What Sunil Grover Has To Say About Kapil Sharma’s Film Firangi!

Sunil Grover has something to say about Kapil Sharma’s movie Firangi, leaving everyone pleasantly surprised.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have avoided coming face to face ever since their ugly mid-air fight earlier this year. However, the two have always reacted to their fans on twitter when asked about each other. Since a very long time, we have not seen them together. Fans are eagerly waiting to see them together and are hoping that the two will patch up soon.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Just recently, a fan asked Sunil Grover to say something about Kapil Sharma’s upcoming film, ‘Firangi’. Despite the fact that Sunil and Kapil are no longer on talking terms, the former responded quickly.

Here’s what a fan tweeted:

@WhoSunilGrover paaji kapil di firangi bare kuch kahoge??? — Jaskaran singh (@karanhes) August 23, 2017

Here’s how Sunil Grover reacted to a fan’s question on Kapil Sharma’s upcoming film, Firangi.

Directed by Rajiv Dhingra, Firangi stars Kapil Sharma, Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill in the lead roles. In the film, Kapil Sharma plays the character of a local boy who falls for an NRI girl. While Monica Gill plays his love interest, Ishita Dutta also plays a significant part in the movie.

Happy to announce 10th Nov 2017 for #Firangi ! Need your Blessings, Love & Support ! Thank u everyone, Love u all :)) A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

Watch Video : Tiger Shroff REACTS On Sunil Grover’s Absence From The Kapil Sharma Show