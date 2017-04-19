In Pics: Harbhajan Singh And Geeta Basra’s Daughter Hinaya Steals The Show On Nach Baliye 8!

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra leave audience mesmerized with their sizzling dance performance on Nach Baliye 8.
The upcoming episode of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8 will see Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra along with their adorable daughter, Hinaya Heer. Despite being busy with IPL season 10, the Mumbai Indians player made his appearance on the show along with his wife as a guest performer.
Harbhajan and Geeta Basra made an adorable appearance on the show, and also shook a leg, leaving audience surprised. The couple stunned the judges as well as the audience with their sizzling dance performance. That’s not all; Harbhajan went down on knees and proposed his ladylove. He also narrated his love story on the national television. It was truly an ‘aww’ moment of the episode.
But the little person who grabbed all the attention was Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra’s nine-month-old daughter Hinaya. The adorable munchkin was a stealer, and we are sure, you won’t be able to get your eyes off from these adorable pictures of Hinaya having a good time with the judges of Nach Baliye 8.
The cricketer also shook a leg with the celebrity contestants of the reality show. If that was not enough, Harbhajan also made everyone play cricket on the sets of Nach Baliye 8.