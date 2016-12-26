Inside Photos: Karan Patel, Kishwer Merchant, Rithvik Dhanjani And Others Party Hard At Ravi Dubey’s Birthday Bash

Television stars Karan Patel, Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Mehra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Grover, Meiyang Chang, Indraneil Sengupta, Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, Mouli Ganguly, Shashank Vyas and others were clicked at Ravi Dubey’s birthday bash at Versova in Mumbai on December 25, 2016. Who’s who of the telly world was seen at the birthday party and like never before the number of TV stars let their hair down at the bash.

Bollywood director Sajid Khan was also clicked at the party and had left everyone surprised with his appearance. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta attended all the guests personally and the party went until wee hours of the morning.