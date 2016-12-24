Inside Photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar And Others Party Hard At Alia Bhatt’s New Home!

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt moved into her new house in Juhu with sister Shaheen Bhatt. The Kapoor and Sons actress, who has shifted to her new house, threw a housewarming and Christmas party together last night. Sidharth Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Imran Khan with wife Avantika Malik, Ayan Mukherji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Masaba Gupta, Vikas Behl, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Chaudry and few others were clicked attending party at Alia Bhatt’s house. The stars were seen partying like never before and the inside photos of the party are a proof.

Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sidharth and captioned it as, “Boys in my hood”.

Alia Bhatt dreamt of this house while she was working with Shandaar director Vikas Bahl. The house is given its look by none other than Vikas’s wife, Richa Bahl. The house is quite close to her parents’ house ad as Alia Bhatt to feel independent and also live near to her parents; she looked for a house nearby.

