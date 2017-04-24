Kamal Haasan To Host Tamil Bigg Boss, Praises Salman Khan!

Kamal Haasan to host Tamil version of Bigg Boss and that’s not all, the actor even praised Salman Khan for doing such a wonderful job as a host.

It’s the time when Kamal Haasan fans can rejoice as the actor will be finally making his TV debut as a host to the Tamil version of famous reality show ‘Bigg Boss.’ Yes, you read that right! While Salman Khan will be hosting the 11th season of Bigg Boss Indian version, Kamal Haasan will be hosting the Tamil version of the show.

While speaking to The Quint, Kamal confirmed the news saying, “Yes, I am doing Bigg Boss in Tamil. I’ve tried many different roles in various capacities as an entertainer but never as a host on a television show. Reality television is so far not a reality in my career. I want to see what it feels like.”

The ‘Sadma’ actor even praised his Hindi counterpart, Salman Khan saying, “I think Salman Khan is doing a wonderful job of connecting with the contestants on Bigg Boss. He has brought the ‘Brother’ Back into Bigg Boss.”

Well, this is one of the exciting news of the day. However, for the veteran actor, this is surely going to be a tough job as a host. The ‘Chachi 420’ actor has to juggle between three projects —comedy flick ‘Shabash Naidu’, post-production of ‘Vishwaroop 2’ and ‘Bigg Boss.’

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan today praised his former colleague Sathyaraj for apologising over the remarks made during the Cauvery crisis. The actor praised him by calling him a “great human being.”

Sathyaraj, who plays the role of Kattappa in SS Rajamouli’s “Baahubali” had recently expressed regret over his comments made during the Cauvery dispute while appealing for the smooth release of the second part of the film in Karnataka next week.