Oh No! Kapil Sharma Accused Of PLAGIARISM In The 100th Episode Of His Show!

A new problem has emerged for Kapil Sharma and his team members after a comedian accused Kiku Sharda of copying his original joke.

Things are surely not going the right way for comedian Kapil Sharma. Just when slowly things were turning all right for the comedian star, a new problem has emerged. The last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was a special one as the show successfully completed 100 episodes. It was a fun yet emotional episode for Kapil and his team. However, post the episode, comedian Abijit Ganguly accused the makers of “The Kapil Sharma Show” of plagiarism.

The stand-up comedian took to Facebook and wrote a long post about how Kiku Sharda copied a segment of a joke from his original show. He has also provided links to his show as proof. Comedian Abijit Ganguly has accused Kiku Sharda of copying his joke where Kiku jokes about younger siblings being better fast bowlers only because elder siblings never allow them to bat.

The comedian in his long post wrote, “Important – Lifting of Joke/Plagiarism by The Kapil Sharma Show

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Please share this so that it reaches the folks at The Kapil Sharma’s Show or Sony Entrainment Television. I had released a stand-up bit on Youtube and FB on ‘having an elder brother’ around two weeks back. One of the jokes in the routine is an observational joke on how from from Kapil Dev to Zaheer Khan (citing some other names, such as Harbhajan Singh, Srinath, Kumble) all successful Indian bowlers have been co-incidentally younger brothers, leading to the punch of ‘Do you realise how weird it is that India’s bowling strength depends on the fact that elder brothers never let younger brothers ever bat’. I have been doing this bit for over three years now and most people who have ever been to my show in the last three, would have heard this. And modesty aside, many have told me that this was one of their favourite jokes.

Yesterday, at around 10:30 PM, I suddenly got a message from a friend on FB who said that my younger brother bowler joke had been lifted in The Kapil Sharma Show. Someone also tweeted out to me informing me of the same.I was genuinely flustered but still wanted to check before drawing any conclusions. Having checked online, I am disappointed and gutted to see that they have indeed done that.

There I saw Kiku Sharda trying to use my joke (and honestly making a mess of it) while Sidhu and others laughed out in their usual hysterical manner as every cell in my body burnt with rage.

I understand that it’s possible for two people to have the same thought, but this is not that. The fact that right two weeks after I released this bit (which got a decent amount of traction), they just happen to use it while awkwardly trying to use the same examples as premise makes it clear what has happened.

A stand-up bit takes a lot of effort to write and fine-tune. As comedians we strive for originality and after having made all the effort in coming out with a unique observation and building a joke around it, when something like this happens it just deflates you.

We comedians make a living from our self-written jokes. It’s what I depend on to run my house. When you lift a joke I have written, you steal from me. It is as good as stealing my wallet, my watch, laptop or just a goddam robbery at my home.

No Kapil Sharma, plagiarism is not OK. It is not OK to do this. It is not OK to lift a man’s joke and do it on national TV where millions will now think you goddam wrote that joke, and if I am to ever perform it, it comes off as I lifted it.

I am feeling angry, and helpless. I just hope there can be enough noise around this, so that it doesn’t happen anymore with anyone else.”