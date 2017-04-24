Kapil Sharma Breaks Down Into Tears On The 100th Episode Of The Show!

The 100th episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was telecasted last night and Sunil Grover was very much a part of it. Read to know more.

Comedian Kapil Sharma celebrated the 100th episode of his hit comedy show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on Sunday. Kapil Sharma and his now small team celebrated the occasion with Indian women cricket team members–Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy and Jhulan Goswami. Boman Irani along with young contestants of Sabse Bada Kalakar was also one of the celeb guests.

However, the best part of the episode was when Kapil Sharma thanked each member of the show including Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar. “I am thankful to all the celebrities who have come to our show from various fields. I would also like to thank my current team and the ones who are not with us today,” Kapil said while hinting at Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra.

In a request to everyone to come back together, Navjot Singh Sidhu also said on Kapil’s show, “It is such a bouquet which God has created. It is not in the hands of a man to create such a big show on his own and take it to a milestone of 300 episodes. It is my request to everyone, to not let this bouquet of flowers scatter, but to keep it together so that it can spread its fragrance everywhere. This bouquet isn’t mine, neither is it yours, but it belongs to the entire country.”

The emotional part of the show was when Kapil played a montage of his past episodes. It was surely a nostalgia moment for everyone that by the end of the video, Kapil had tears in his eyes.

Kapil also joked about Sunil Grover’s continuous absence from the show. Mentioning Sarla (Sumona Chakraverti), Kapil said, “Maa iski maayke gayi hui hai aur baap (Sunil Grover’s Dr. Mashoor Gulati) rutha hua hai!.”

It was one amazing episode after a long time. Throughout the episode, it made everyone realize that Kapil Sharma is missing Sunil Grover and other teammates. Its quite evident that Kapil is trying his best to bring his companions back on the show.