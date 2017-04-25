The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda SPEAKS UP On Being Accused Of Plagiarism

Things are surely not going the right way for Kapil Sharma and his show. This time, Kiku Sharda has been accused of plagiarism in the 100th episode of the hit comedy show, which was telecasted on Sunday night.

While Kapil Sharma’s fight with Sunil Grover is still a talk of the town, a new problem has emerged for the comedian star. As earlier we reported, a stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly has accused the makers of “The Kapil Sharma Show” of plagiarism. The stand-up comedian took to Facebook and wrote a long post about how Kiku Sharda copied a segment of a joke from his original show on the 100th episode of “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

Comedian Abijit Ganguly has accused Kiku Sharda of copying his joke where Kiku jokes about younger siblings being better fast bowlers only because elder siblings never allow them to bat. This joke is said to be a straight lift of English stand-up comic Abijit Ganguly’s joke from a few years ago.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

When TOI spoke to Kiku Sharda over the issue, he said, “We are a big team and brainstorm before every episode. Someone cracked this joke and we made it a part of the script. It is possible that the same idea came to our writers, or maybe they had heard it somewhere. It is not that we do not use popular SMS or Whatsapp jokes. We can’t keep track of who cracked what joke and when.”

Meanwhile, check out what Abijit Ganguly wrote in his lengthy Facebook post regarding the plagiarism.

Kapil Sharma celebrated the 100th episode of his hit comedy show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on Sunday. Kapil Sharma and his now small team celebrated the occasion with Indian women cricket team members–Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy and Jhulan Goswami. Boman Irani along with young contestants of Sabse Bada Kalakar was also one of the celeb guests.