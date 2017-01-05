The Cold War Between Karan Johar And Ajay Devgn Takes Yet Another Turn

The social media went beserk when a movie was announced with Akshay Kumar in the lead, being produced jointly by Salman Khan and Karan Johar. It came quite as a surprise considering Akshay hasn’t worked with Johar after Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Their film is said to be based on the battle of Saragarhi and will have Kumar play the role of Havildar Ishar Singh. The film will be directed by Anurag Singh, who previously gave the superhit Punjabi film, Jatt and Juliet.

So what has this got to do with Ajay Devgn and Johar’s cold war? Devgn and Johar have been at loggerheads with each other since the time the two announced their films releasing on the same day, Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil respectively. Johar’s film did a lot better at the box-office compared to Shivaay. Seems like a thing in the past and we expect people to move on.

But seems like they haven’t.

Devgn is making a film based on the same topic – battle of Saragarhi. Devgn had already hinted about his venture which will be a sequel of his 2012 film, Son of Sardaar on Twitter account last year based on the battle. The film will also see Randeep Hooda. The film is still in pre-production phase and is facing some budget concerns.

In Johar‘s film, Akshay will reportedly play Havaldar Ishar Singh who was the military commander of 21 Sikh soldiers during British India and had led his men through a deadly battle against thousands of Afghani invaders on September 12, 1897. Thus, the battle came to be famously known as the Battle Of Saragarhi.

If this news is true and Johar’s film is based on the same story, it will be a problem for Devgn!

