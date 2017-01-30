Koffee With Karan 5: Farah Khan And Sania Mirza Talk About Shirtless Men, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor And More!

These Two Besties Are Burning It On Couch On Koffee With Karan Next

The girl duo on Koffee with Karan have been given us some of the most memorable episodes of this season. Be it Anushka Sharma – Katrina Kaif or Kareena Kapoor Khan – Sonam Kapoor. The next two appearing on this Koffee couch sipping the coffee are actually best friends and not just co-actors. It is none other than Farah Khan and Sania Mirza.

This is ace tennis player, Sania’s debut on Koffee with Karan. In fact, in the promo host Karan Johar confessed that he was actually waiting for the ace tennis player to be declared as world’s number one and only then will he call her on the show! Woah!

The show has been shot a while ago but will finally be aired next weekend. The excited ladies had also shared pictures from the set as well as put out the names of designers whose outfits they had worn for the show. The news was exciting enough as the two fiery women were seen together on The Kapil Sharma Show last year where they had everyone in splits and pulled everyone’s leg including that of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In the promo itself you shall see how the two – Farah known for being brutally honest and witty at the same time and Sania comes in with her fun moments too! It’s rather surprising that the makers too so long to air this episode as from the promo it promises to be one laughter riot.

The ladies are being quirky and sassy at the same time. In fact, when Farah was asked what advice would she give to her friend who is dating Ranveer Singh, she said, “I’d advise her to take a (big) pack of condoms.” And Sania admitted that there is absolutely no one from the film industry who should put on a shirt!!

Cannot wait to catch this episode next weekend! Are you guys as excited?

