Photos: Bigg Boss 10 Couple Manveer Gurjar And Nitibha Kaul’s Night Out On Mumbai Streets!

Bigg Boss 10 contestants Manveer Gurjar and Nitibha Kaul spotted in Mumbai along with their friends.

Manveer Gurjar in being linked up to his co-contestant Nitibha Kaul ever since they were inside Bigg Boss 10 house. Well, Manveer Gurjar, Nitibha Kaul’s strong and growing friendship is quite evident. The two are often seen partying and spending much of the time together. Recently, Manveer’s cozy moment with Nitibha Kaul at Bigg Boss 10 success party had left everyone wonder if they are dating.

However, Manveer and Nitibha have always denied the rumours about their alleged relationship. Recently, talking about dating Nitibha Kaul, Manveer had said, “She is very good. She is happy in her life and I am happy in my life. Whenever I get a chance, I go and meet her. When we are in Delhi together, we party. We are busy with our works and I don’t mind people linking up my name to anyone.”

The alleged lovebirds were once again spotted on a night out along with their mutual friends in Mumbai. The duo shared some pictures of them cycling on the streets of Colaba, Mumbai. While Nitibha chose to explore the corners of Mumbai on a bicycle, Manveer wanted to enjoy his time in Mumbai on a horse.

Check out their pictures below:

Meanwhile, its great to see that Nitibha Kaul is still on Manveer’s side despite knowing that he was married and has a daughter. After he had won Bigg Boss 10 title, Manveer revealed that he was already married and had parted ways with his wife some months ago.

