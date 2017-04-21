Photos: Kapil Sharma Celebrates 100th Episode Of His Hit Show Without Sunil Grover!

Kapil Sharma celebrated 100th episode of The Kapil Sharma Show without Sunil Grover and other teammates.
Comedian Kapil Sharma celebrated the 100th episode of his hit comedy show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Thursday. Thankfully, amid all the reports about the fight between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma, there’s a piece of good news. Kapil Sharma and his now small team celebrated the occasion with Indian women cricket team members--Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy and Jhulan Goswami.
However, the celebrations looked quite incomplete without Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, and Chandan Prabhakar. Nevertheless, Kapil Sharma made sure to make the moment special and celebrated the occasion along with Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti, who were all smiles throughout the episode.
Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma's feud with Sunil Grover doesn't seem to have an end any soon. The two are seen hitting out at each other indirectly by sending cryptic messages on social media.
In fact, the promo for the next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which will go on air this weekend, shows Kapil Sharma taking a jibe at Sunil Grover. He is seen telling Sumona Chakraborty that her dad (aka Mashur Gulati refering to Grover) is upset and not coming for the shoot.
Well, this shows Kapil is badly trying to bring Sunil Grover back on the show. However, Sunil in his strong and clear words had stated that he would not return to Kapil’s Show. Even veteran actor Rishi Kapoor recently tried to patch up between the two talented comedians. But even his attempt failed. Sunil replied to Rishi’s plea and wrote, “Sir, I am not playing this season coz I am retired hurt. Best Regards.”
Well, ever since Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar have quit Kapil Sharma’s show; the comedian star has been trying his best to pull up the show again. Post Kapil’s mid-feud air with Sunil Grover, things are surely not going right for the show. Kapil is losing his teammates with each passing day. In fact, he is getting other comedians on board to keep the show running. As they say, the show must go on.