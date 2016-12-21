Photos: Malaika Arora Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Ibrahim Khan And Others Visit Kareena Kapoor Khan And Her Newborn Baby Boy!

On Tuesday morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to a baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have entered the new phase of their life and have embraced parenthood. Hours after the news broke, the pictures of Kareena with baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi in her arms started going viral on social media. Hours after he was born, Taimur started trending on the social media and fans wanted to catch the glimpse of the little baby boy.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif’s family members are seen visiting the hospital to see the newborn baby boy. Yesterday, Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan, mother Sharmila Tagore, Kareena’s sister Karisma with her two kids, close friend Malaika Arora Khan, Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and few others were clicked visiting Kareena Kapoor Khan and little Taimur Ali Khan.

This new little member of the Pataudi and Kapoor family is spreading happiness all around.

CLICK NEXT TO SEE PHOTOS!