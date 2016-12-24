Photos: Priyanka Chopra Parties Hard With Anurag Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, Harshvardhan Kapoor And Others

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is back to India after months of shooting for her Hollywood TV show Quantico. Since the actress is back to town, Priyanka Chopra is seen partying with her B-town friends. The actress was recently spotted at a dinner party with Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Sohail Khan. Well, the actress is on party spree and was once again spotted partying with her B-town friends.

Last night, PeeCee’s close friend, producer Shrishti Arya hosted a bash in the actress’ honour, attended by many stars from the fraternity. Looking classy in all black, Priyanka Chopra arrived at the party with her mother Madhu Chopra. Others clicked at the party were Shrishti’s brother Goldie Behl with actress wife Sonali Bendre, director Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur, designer Masaba Gupta with hubby Madhu Mantena, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Farah Khan Ali, director Siddharth Anand and Manish Malhotra.

