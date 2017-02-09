This Popular Television Actress Arrested For Illegally Posing With A Rare Protected Cobra!

Popular television actress Shruti Ulfat, known for her show Jamai Raja, has been arrested for posing with a cobra. According to reports, the actress was arrested and kept in the custody for violation of sections wildlife act 1972 -Sections 9, 39, 48a, 51 after she shared a picture of her with a cobra on her Instagram handle. Apparently, the snake was sued in one of the scenes for her serial, “Nagarjun Ek Yodha.”

After he picture came to notice, forest department sent her notice on January 27, but after getting no response from the actress, she was arrested yesterday. The other three from the production team who were arrested are Nitin Solanki, Utkarsh Bali and Pearl Puri. The forest department is also investigating further to know who provided the snake as it’s not only harmful to the people but traumatizing for the snake also. Its shocking to see such act of insensibility coming from such popular faces of the society.

Forest Dept say that production manager nd actress said this snake was special effect bt forensic tests cnfrmd it was real @dna pic.twitter.com/DIfosxGhZO — Virat A Singh (@singhvirat246) February 8, 2017

A wildlife and environment conservation NGO member also took to social media to express his angst. He mentioned in the post that actress Shruti Ulfat and three others from NagArjuna daily soap has been booked by Mumbai Range of Thane Territorial wing of the forest department for using Spectacled Cobra. They were produced in court yesterday and the court gave forest department their custody for a day in order to get further information regarding who provided snake to them.

