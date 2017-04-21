Sony TV Faces Horrific TRP After Sunil Grover-Kapil Sharma Fight!

445 SHARES Share Tweet

Sony TV falls in trouble due to Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s ugly mid-air fight.

It looks like comedians Kapil Sharma, and Sunil Grover’s fight is never going to end, and this is undoubtedly affecting the channel’s TRP. The two are not even willing to talk to each other. Sunil Grover in his strong words has made it clear that he won’t be returning to the show. Kapil’s other companions Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar have also quit the show following Sunil-Kapil’s fight. Ever since the comedians have walked out of the show, there is no denying that Kapil Sharma is fighting with the TRP of the show.

Kapil Sharma is in a big mess after a massive fall in the TRP of the show as well as the channel. If fact, reportedly, the comedian star had been given one-month warning to retain the TRP of the channel and sort his matter with Sunil or else his whopping deal will be scrapped. The channel, as well as other comedians, tried their best to patch up and make things all right between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma. However, it looks like Sunil Grover is not ready to give a second thought to his decision.

Well, the recent horrific news is the comedy show has a TRP rating of less than 2. After their ugly brawl between Sunil and Kapil, Sony has been relegated to No. 5 amongst GECs, and this happens for the first time. The channel was earlier on No. 3 but now stands at no.5 position, courtesy Sunil-Kapil’s fight.

The other reason behind the fall in the TRP of the show can be due to the ongoing IPL season 10. Meanwhile, Naagin 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Kumkum Bhagya were the top four shows. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs was the fifth most watched show in the said week.