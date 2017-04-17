Raabta Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput And Kriti Sanon’s Sizzling Chemistry Is A Visual Treat!

460 SHARES Share Tweet

After teasing their fans with an adorable poster of Sushant Singh Rajput piggybacking Kriti on his shoulders, the makers of Raabta have unveiled the first trailer of the film. The trailer has been grabbing all the attention for Sushant and Kriti’s crackling chemistry on-screen and off-screen. Get ready to witness the same in the recently released trailer of Raabta.

Kriti and Sushant play a cute, young couple, Saira, and Shiv in the film. The trailer showcases a romantic love story based on dreams and destiny of the young couple. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are playing the protagonists whose love spans over two different eras. Of course, there’s a villain in the film.

The film is set to bring back the classic Bollywood love story. The soft background music gives a lively touch to the trailer and keeps you engrossed throughout to know what will happen next. Irrfan Khan has lent his voice for the film.

Directed by debutant Dinesh Vijan and produced by Homi Adajania, Bhushan Kumar, and Dinesh Vijan, Raabta is all set to release on June 9, 2017.

Watch the trailer below: