Raees Vs Kaabil: Who Won The Opening Day Box Office Battle, Shah Rukh Khan Or Hrithik Roshan?

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees and Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil have finally released. Both the films are ready to battle it out at the Box Office today. With the big holiday falling on Thursday, Raees and Kaabil have released today on Wednesday. Raees and Kaabil have been a talk of the town since the release date was announced. The release date has only been the concern because both the films drop into different genres.

Raees’ has been much awaited because of its strong plot. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a grey role after a long time. Also, the makers of the film have been engaged in impressive promotional techniques. Promotions on the social networking sites which has kept the recall value on.

On the other hand, Rakesh Roshan has a unique ability to give what will work at the box office. This time, he has come up with a unique romantic story. The film is about two visually impaired people, played by Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. The film portrays a beautiful world of a blind couple and how their world is plunged into darkness after a shocking incident. Both the films stand strong with their powerful storyline. But who managed to draw more audience on the first day of the release?

Rahul Dholakia directorial Raees witnessed the opening of around 55-60% in its morning shows. It is said to be the best opening since Salman Khan’s Sultan and Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Raees has received better opening than Dangal at most places in the single screens. As the film is set in Gujarat, the collection of the film has been extraordinary there. West Bengal which traditionally is a slow starter has opened well. Considering Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom and national holiday tomorrow, Raees will get bumper opening by the end of the day.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil has opened to around 20-25% which is decent. The collections of the film will get better in the evening and night shows as it is big holiday tomorrow. As far as the clash is concerned, the opening of the films has turned out to be one-sided. However, once the positive word of mouth publicity is out, Kaabil can show a good growth.

