REVIEW: Twitter Is Going Crazy After Watching Annabelle: Creation!

Annabelle: Creation has released in India today and the reviews are already in. The film is living up to people’s expectations than what we had anticipated it to be. Directed by David F Sandberg, the film stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto.

The latest movie of The Conjuring universe, ‘Annabelle: Creation’, is leaving audience scared AF. Going by the first reviews, the film is sure to keep you on the edge of the seat. Imagine a doll unexpectedly appearing out of the darkness, and performing a quick clap. Doesn’t that already sound scary? The second installment of the hit franchise is an appropriately horrifying creation.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Annabelle: Creation is a story about how several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

So, we decided to dig up best twitter reactions as a teaser before you head to watch the film today. Check out these best tweet reviews that are already scaring us:

#AnnabelleCreation is so scary that PVR is replacing all it’s seats with commodes — Abhishek Mathur (@mabhishek16) August 18, 2017

#AnnabelleCreation is an experience in itself if you wanna get scared, totally worth it, some sequences will even make you scream like hell. — Punit Kumar (@punitdelight) August 18, 2017

@annabellemovie is scary in parts. Much better than 1st part. #Annabelle2 — Sachin Jangam (@jangam_sachin) August 18, 2017

Fun Fact: #Annabelle2 is terrifying and I may have peed my pants a little. Also stay after the credits. — Caleb (Chups) (@Kiwipony) August 18, 2017

#Annabelle2 was good! But the date was even better 😉 lol — Rudy (@RudyBoi) August 18, 2017

when u go to the movies and some dude talks after every scene. no we don’t enjoy your commentary. #Annabelle2 was scary good tho — Adelle Hicks (@AdelleHicks) August 18, 2017

i can’t fall asleep im still scared from when i saw annabelle — noelani (@usedtobedolans) August 18, 2017

Ironically this should have been named,

Toilet-Annabelle ki katha.. — D Shah (@FactuallyDS) August 18, 2017

I covered my eyes at almost all the scary parts of Annabelle but some of them snuck in there… — प्रिसिला (@PricillaAricea) August 18, 2017

Annabelle creation was good Af..if you’ve seen the conjuring movies Annabelle 1&2. shit is litty n trippy — Nino🔴 (@NINAu13) August 18, 2017

Watch the trailer right below: