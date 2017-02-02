Shocking! Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar’s Marriage Was Hidden For This Reason

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manveer Gurjar, who became everyone’s favourite in no time with his strong personality and honesty, emerged as the winner of the show. Little did anyone know that the day after the grand finale, Manveer Gurjar will land up in a soup of controversies. A day after the grand finale, Manveer Gurjar’s marriage videos and pictures started doing rounds on social media. That’s not all; reports also suggest he also has a three-year-old daughter named, Vibhisha from that marriage. While he has denied the authenticity of the claims, some of the relatives have come up with another side of the story that reveals he is married and that even makers of the show were aware of it.

When asked about his marriage and the photos that have gone viral, Manveer reacted saying, “I am not married. Shaadi jaisi cheez aise chhup nahi sakti. I have been in the Bigg Boss House since October. Ab tak kisi ne to issue raise kiya hi hota. This has just been done by someone for cheap publicity and nothing else.“

While Manveer is denying his marriage, his own relatives have revealed that he is married and that most of the contestants on the show were aware of the fact, including star host Salman Khan. Talking to Bombay Times, Manveer‘s maternal uncle Karan Singh Nagar, says, “He was married three years ago. He also has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter named Aashi. Manveer never hid the fact on the show.”

“He had shared it with Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi and even Nitibha Kaul, who was trying to get close to him. Salman bhai, too, was told about it. There were too many intelligent people there. How did a common man rise amid them?“ he asks.

Another person from the family, Suresh, who is married to Manveer‘s cousin, says that the marriage was hidden for a reason. “If he had revealed his marriage, would so many girls vote for him?“ she asks.

