Here’s What Sunil Grover Has To Say About The Kapil Sharma Show Completing 100 Episodes!

Comedian Sunil Grover finally has something to say about Kapil Sharma’s show completing 100 episodes.

Kapil Sharma’s feud with Sunil Grover doesn’t seem to have an end any soon. The two are seen hitting out at each other indirectly by sending cryptic messages on social media. However, Kapil is trying his best to bring Sunil and other teammates back to the show but looks like his every attempt is failing.

In fact, on the recent 100th episode of “The Kapil Sharma Show,” which was telecasted last night, Kapil indirectly said that people should forgive small mistakes and move on in life. It was quite evident that the comedian star was missing his team members on the big day.

On the other hand, though Sunil Grover is not ready to get back to the show, he has only good things to say about Kapil and his show. On completion of 100 episodes of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show,’ Sunil Grover was all praises for the show.

“Maine jitne 92 episodes kiye, unme bohot maza aaya (I enjoyed the 92 episodes that I have done on the show). I have a lot of gratitude for this platform, because it gave me a lot of love and I have been lucky that I got this opportunity. Mere mann mein iss platform ke liye humesha hi gratitude rahega,” says Sunil.

Well, a lot has been written and said about the two comedians and their much public fight. Fans are eagerly waiting to see them together once again, but we wonder if that is possible

Meanwhile, Sunil recently did a live show in Dubai. The comedian star did a show called Dr. Mashoor Gulati’s Clinic, which was held in Shaikh Rashid Auditorium.

Thanks Priya for coming. And thanks Dubai for taking out time for the show. Gratitude 🙏 https://t.co/Bc3c754ohI — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 21, 2017