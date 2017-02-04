Watch: Bigg Boss 10 Contestants Manu Punjabi, Nitibha Kaul, Lopamudra Raut Chilling!

While Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar is hogging all the limelight for all the wrong reasons for hiding his marriage, we got hold of some happy pictures of two Bigg Boss 10 contestants Manu Punjabi and Nitibha Kaul from their meet in Delhi. Yes, Manveer’s two close friends Manu and Nitibha met each other in Delhi last night. From posing with each other for happy pictures to going live on the dark streets of Delhi, Manu and Nitibha surely had a good time meeting each other and also along with much gossips that we might not know.

Nitibha Kaul shared a photo of her posing with Manu Punjabi and captioned it as, “So nice to catch up with you.”

Manu also shared the photo with a witty caption, “Aaj Dehli main mili nitibha..1 Sher arrz kiya hai..Kitni safed hai tu nitibha Kitni safed hai tu nitibha Kya Teri maa ne tujhko WASHING MACHINE main chalaya hai nitibha. Hahahahaha;)

Also, watch the video of Nitibha Kaul and Manu interacting live with their fans while their meet in Delhi. Going by their pictures, it seems the duo had a good time together.

Also, here’s a sneak peek at what other Bigg Boss 10 contestants are up to:

Lopamudra is back her home and is surely missing Bigg Boss 10 house for all the happy reasons

Good morning..!!! Home home home ..! #home from #biggboss10 #biggboss A video posted by Lopamudra Raut (@lopamudraraut) on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:16pm PST

Rohan Mehra is back home and is spending some wonderful time with his family. In fact, he also interacted with his besite Lopamudra Raut through video calling.

The first-runner up and the star of Bigg Boss 10 house, VJ Bani is currently holidaying in London with her best friend Gauahar Khan.

