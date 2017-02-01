Watch: Bigg Boss 10 Winner Manveer Gurjar Apologises For His Abusive Video!

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar is currently in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. First, his wedding video went viral and people went gaga over it. Fans and viewers were quite upset to know that Manveer had hidden about his marriage. And also the fact that he has a three-year-old daughter named Vidisha. Adding more to the list of controversies, another video went viral that showed Manveer Gurjar having an abusive conversation. This was with his friends while on his way back to his hometown in Noida.

A video wherein Manveer is seen using abusive language but all in the moment of happiness was posted. In the video, he is also seen showing the stitches he got on his head. This was while performing a task in the Bigg Boss 10 house. From nobody to a star now, Manveer Gurjar had forgotten that thousands of people are currently keeping a watch at him. But his stardom backfires him after earning so much love and respect over his simplicity and loyalty towards his fellow contestants and game.

Well, now Manveer has released a video wherein he is seen apologizing his fans and everyone. In the video, Manveer feels sorry and explains that those abusive words were among his friends circle and that happened as he met his family and friends after months. He also apologized if unknowingly he has hurt anyone and also thanked for the support fans shown for him during his stay inside the Bigg Boss 10 house.

While he tried explaining himself over the viral video of him with his friends, Manveer Gurjar has still maintained silence over his marriage video. We wonder what’s fishy about it!

Message By @imanveergurjar to all His Fans pic.twitter.com/lSL4KqxqcM — Manveer Gurjar (@manveergurjarr) February 1, 2017

