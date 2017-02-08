Watch: Kushal Tandon And Jennifer Winget Suffer Burns As Fire Catches On The Sets Of Beyhadh

Television stars Kushal Tandon and Jennifer Winget‘s new TV show, called Beyhadh, is currently hogging all the limelight after an unfortunate incident that took place yesterday. As part of the couple’s wedding on the show, the wedding mandap was set on fire. Everything was going fine with everyone performing their part for the sequence. However, suddenly the flames started to rise while Jennifer was still inside the flaming set as a part of the sequence.

Only Kushal realized that something is wrong and ran to save Jennifer sitting inside the mandap. He ran immediately to save himself and his co-star, dragging Jennifer’s drape along with him. Later in a tweet, Jennifer thanked Kushal for saving her from the huge mishap. She wrote, @KushalT2803 I owe you biiiig time .. you saved my life.”

Kushal Tandon also wrote a post that how imagined saving a girl in filmy style, actually happened to him yesterday on the sets. He wrote, “ It’s actually so cliche…… u save a girl from fire …. have always Watched and imagined as a scene ….. but it actually happened ….. 🙄the way I ran both the times … m laughing watching this wile m on my way back home … but was terrified that time …. don’t know what all was goin in my mind …. sad that Wat was the action directors safety … not a single action directors guy came to rescue that girl ….. Thanku God for giving me strength and the ability to think at that time to run and get her first Coz she jus froze … and the day ends … much love ❤to all.”

We wish a speedy recovery to the two talented stars!