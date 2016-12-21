Watch: LEAKED Audition Of Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Om Swami And It’s CRAZY!

Self-proclaimed godman and troublemaker Bigg Boss 10 contestant Om Swami came with a motto on the show to make the world a better place to live. But what he is doing inside the house since day 1 is not entertaining and is nothing nearby to his motto. In fact, the other contestants of the house have already termed him as “Dhongi” and despite that, his confidence has not shaken up. During his audition, Om Swami had said that he has a huge fan following worldwide and he thinks same even now after 10 weeks of the show.

His leaked audition tape for the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, will make you believe that Om Swami is naturally a fake person on the earth. Before getting selected, Om Swami gave an audition, believe us the video is hilarious. He has said the same things during the audition that he is doing at his best inside the house now.

When the interviewer asked him if he has seen any season of Bigg Boss, Om Swami answered that he has no time as he is always busy working. He also said that as some of the former celebrity contestants are his devotees, he contacted them and asked for the advice.

Watch the audition video here: