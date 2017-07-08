HOTNESS ALERT! Kavita Kaushik Is Setting Things On Fire With This HOT Bikini Click

Kavita Kaushik is enjoying her holidays in Mauritius as she can be seen having a good time at the beachside!

The TV actress Kavita Kaushik is known for her amazing sense of timing when it comes to comedy. She is actually famous for her role of Chandramukhi Chautala in the SAB TV’s comedy show FIR.

It was 5 months back when the actress tied a knot with Ronnit Biswas. And now the happy couple is off to Mauritius for spending some quality time with each other.

The actress has been sharing some pictures from her trip. And one of them is the one in which she is sizzling in a bikini. Enjoying on a beachside, Kavita seems to be enjoying her vacation to the fullest!

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Sharing the snap via her Instagram handle, she writes, “The Mauritius tan is the best in the world ! Someone wise said few days back that people get very angry to see a woman comfortable with her body ! N if u tell them that her bo*bs are real then it’s the women who get angrier !! Haha make em angry then #nofilter #allreal”

Kavita and Ronnit had a simple wedding as the two went to marry at a shrine near Kedarnath. Both of them are a devotee of Lord Shiva and Parvati and hence they chose the spot for their marriage.

Although, the pre-marriage rituals like Haldi and Mehendi were held in Mumbai itself and were attended by few of their friends like Bharti Singh, Sakshi Tanwar and Sayantani Ghosh.