7 Most Anticipated Hollywood Movies On Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is a common topic of science-fiction. Over the years there have been a number of movies that have variedly portrayed artificial intelligence as a way of innovative human imagination. Observing how artificial intelligence has been portrayed in Hollywood films, here’s a list of 7 most anticipated films based on the subject:

1) Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Picking up immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice (Milla Jovovich) is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity’s final stand against the undead. Now, she must return to where the nightmare began – The Hive in Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse.

Director: Paul Anderson

Release Date: 3rd February, 2017

2) Blade Runner 2049

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Release Date: 10th October, 2017

3) Ghost In The Shell

Cyborg counter-cyber terrorist field commander The Major (Scarlett Johansson), and her task force Section 9 thwart cyber criminals and hackers. Now, they must face a new enemy who will stop at nothing to sabotage Hanka Robotic’s artificial intelligence technology.

Director: Rupert Sanders

Release Date: 31st March, 2017

4) Transformers: The Last Knight

After the battle in Hong Kong, Optimus Prime faces a new threat which he can’t fight on his own. So he must search for new recruitments to help save Earth and the universe! While Optimus leaves Earth, Bumblebee, Drift, Hound, Trailbreaker, Blurr and the Dinobots must stop Galvatron from using the rebuilt space bridge to bring the new threat to Earth. Meanwhile the humans are trying to build more human-made transformers to help our Autobot heroes!

Director: Michael Bay

Release Date: 23rd June, 2017

5) Alien: Covenant

The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Director: Ridley Scott

Release Date: 19th May, 2017

6) Anon

ANON is set in a near-future world where there is no privacy, ignorance or anonymity. Our private memories are recorded and crime almost ceases to exist. In trying to solve a series of unsolved murders, SAL FRIELAND (Clive Owen) stumbles onto a young woman (Amanda Seyfried) who appears to have subverted the system and disappeared. She has no identity, no history and no record. Sal realizes it may not be the end of crime but the beginning. Known only as THE GIRL, Sal must find her before he becomes the next victim.

Director: Andrew Niccol

Release Date: Not announced

7) The Space Between Us

Gardner Elliot, the first human born on Mars, begins an online friendship with Tulsa, a teen in Colorado. On his maiden voyage to Earth, the 16-year-old finally gets to experience all the joys and wonders of a world he could only read about. Problems arise when scientists discover that Gardner’s organs can’t withstand the atmosphere. United with Tulsa and on the run, the interplanetary visitor races against time to unravel the mysteries of how he came to be, and where he belongs in the universe.

Director: Peter Chelsom

Release Date: 3rd February, 2017