Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Is Terrified That The Public Will Learn The Truth!

Amongst other bad news and events that 2016 got with it, the one that shook the world and was most talked about across the globe was divorce announced by the hottest Hollywood couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

In 2017, the ongoing battle for the custody of the children remains to be concluded.

Brad wants the documents regarding the divorce and custody case to be sealed, and Angelina agrees with him. However, the 41-year-old Salt actress has reportedly slammed Pitt in new court filing obtained by Entertainment Tonight. In papers filed Tuesday, Jolie’s lawyer Laura Wasser rips into Pitt for supposedly trashing Jolie, writing, “Likely terrified that the public will learn the truth, Respondent is now casting blame at Petitioner for the consequences of his own actions.”

The document reportedly states, “There is little doubt that [Pitt] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse.”

A source also told the website about the children’s state, in between the divorce proceedings. “The kids are clearly traumatised, and Angelina has been protecting the kids by not revealing what really happened on the plane. The interest since the onset of this has not changed, and all along that has been to protect the well-being of the children,” the source allegedly told the outlet.

“Thankfully after four months of on record statements, leaks and unnecessary and intrusive filings she is coming around to realising that confidentiality is actually in the best interests of her children and family,” the source added.

In December 2016, Jolie was granted full custody of all their children and Pitt would continue to have visitation rights.