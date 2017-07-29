Annabelle: Creation All Set To Release On August 18 In India

Warner Bros. Pictures will be releasing the film pan India in 4 languages – English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Director David F. Sandberg is all set to the follow the 2014 box office success of Annabelle with Annabelle: Creation. This is the fourth film in The Conjuring film series. The film is set to release pan India in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs in addition to the English version on Aug 18, 2017

Annabelle scared up nearly $257 million at the worldwide box office in 2014. The new film is once again being produced by Peter Safran and James Wan, who previously partnered on “The Conjuring” hit movies. The Conjuring 2 grossed 83.5 crores at the Indian Box-Office.

Talking about his expectation from the audiences and joining the Annabelle brigade, director David Sandberg says, “The best part of being in a theatre with an audience watching the film is the series of three emotions they express: anticipation, when they’re whispering, “Is this thing coming?” or “No, don’t go in that room!”; when they get scared and jump and scream; and, finally, when they laugh with relief at each other for jumping and screaming. Then that’s what I’m hoping for.”

In ”Annabelle: Creation,” several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a doll maker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home. They soon become the target of the doll maker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

The film stars Stephanie Sigman (“Spectre”), Talitha Bateman (“The 5th Wave”), Lulu Wilson (“Ouija 2,” “Deliver Us from Evil”), Philippa Coulthard (“After the Dark”), Grace Fulton (“Badland”), Lou Lou Safran (“The Choice”), Samara Lee (“Foxcatcher,” “The Last Witch Hunter”), and Tayler Buck in her feature film debut, with Anthony LaPaglia (TV’s “Without a Trace”) and Miranda Otto (Showtime’s “Homeland,” “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy).

