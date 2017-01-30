Dev Patel Reacts On Donald Trumps US Muslim Travel Ban!

The internet has been taken for a storm since the US President Donald trump announced the travel ban on Muslims nationals. From across 7 islamic countries to enter the states upon which a lot of people including Hollywood stars at the Screen Actors Guild Awards protested. Star of Slumdog Millionaire, who has earned an Oscar nomination for his role in Lion which is a humanitarian film reacts. He found it “utterly devastating” that Donald Trump had decided to ban nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering America.

Dev Patel, co-star of “Lion,” took a detour on the SAG Awards red carpet to talk to the official red carpet team about the difficulties of promoting a movie during an unfortunate political season. “At times like this, you’re constantly questioning what you’re doing at awards like this or promoting a movie. It feels so pointless. I look to the people around me and they remind me the message of this film, of the art we’re trying to inject into the world right now. It’s about unification. When I think about that, it makes me have a little bit more strength.”

