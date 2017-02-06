Fate Of The Furious: Vin Diesel Goes Rogue In This New Trailer

A new trailer for the eighth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fate of the Furious, premiered at the NFL Super Bowl on Sunday.

This was the second sneak peek in the movie which has some high-diving cars, traffic-smashing and wrecking balls, and one ice-crashing submarine. Along the with all this, the installment is about betrayal by Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) who has gone rogue and a halfhearted kiss with the new addition villain, bombshell Charlize Theron. This sensuous villain is seen seducing Dom to sabotage his old crew and turn his back on his family.

The one minute trailer gives more insight on what’s about to go down with an epic battle that’ll be much bigger than expected. It gives an insight of the director F Gary Gray’s take on this long running series who has given us movies like Straight Outta Compton and The Italian Job.

Having said that, this latest addition of the 17-year old franchise seems to have nothing new to offer. It has the same feel and tone as the earlier films. Will this once again prove to be the selling of the film? Will the audiences accept Dom against the rest of the cast for a considerable section in the movie? We have to wait that out.

It also stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Kurt Russell, Scott Eastwood, and Helen Mirren.

Watch trailer: Fate Of The Furious