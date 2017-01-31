Final Trailer Of The Magical And Musical Tale Of Beauty And The Beast

The final trailer of Disney’s longest live-action movie so far, Beauty and the Beast is out now. It is a longer version of the first trailer. Emma Watson, playing Belle, features as a bookish young woman who belongs to a fictional village. The trailer takes us through quite in depth of the storyline.

The trailer ends with Ariana Grande and John Legend singing the famous song ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and you cannot wait to hear the entire track which was originally performed by Angela Lansbury as Mrs Potts in the animated film, and released as a single from the soundtrack as a duet between Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson.

Directed by Bill Condon, the movie also features Downton Abbey‘s Dan Stevens as the Beast and The Hobbit’s Luke Evans as Gaston.

Audiences also get a glimpse into the narcissistic mind of Gaston, played by Luke Evans, as he looks into the mirror, gasping: ‘You are the most gorgeous thing I have ever seen. Nobody deserves you.’

You see Belle and the beast dancing when Belle donnes the epic yellow gown and they are seen sharing a dance towards the end of the trailer.

Beauty and the Beast opens in cinemas on March 17 and along with the trailer they have also announced the that tickets are now on sale.