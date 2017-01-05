The Founder: Showcasing McDonald’s True Story Into A Film- Watch Trailer

PVR Pictures to showcase Ray Kroc‘s journey with the pathbreaking fast food franchise called The Founder on Jan 20 in India.

Michael Keaton is back with another mind blowing performance, as he plays the maverick American entrepreneur Ray Kroc– ‘The Founder’ of McDonald’s. Known for his outstanding performances in Academy Award winning films like Birdman and Spotlight, Keaton is back with yet another masterpiece, The Founder. He plays the role of Ray Kroc, who was responsible for making the world’s favorite fast food joint McDonald’s a success that it is today.

The Founder throws light on the real life story of Ray Kroc, who transformed McDonald’s from a San Bernardino hamburger stand into a global empire now with over 35,000 locations around the world.

Talking about The Founder, Keaton says,”Before this, I knew there was a Ray Kroc but if someone asked, I’d probably have offered the generic response that he started McDonald’s. I didn’t know there were McDonald’s brothers and 90% of the population doesn’t know that. I have tried to put this as succinctly as I could.”

The Founder also stars two-time Academy Award nominee Laura Dern as Ethel Kroc, Ray’s longtime wife of 39 years and is directed by John Lee Hancock of Saving Mr. Banks, Snow White and the Huntsman and The Blindside fame.