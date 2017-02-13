Grammy Awards 2017 Full Winner List: Beyonce Breaks Down, Adele Grabs 5 Awards!

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards took place yesterday at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. It was surely a star-studded night in the presence of who’s who from the music industry. The musical night was hosted by James Corden while Adele kicked off the proceedings with a fabulous rendition of ‘Hello’. Adele ruled the awards night by grabbing as many as five awards.
“But I can’t possibly accept this award. And I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyonce. And this album to me, the Lemonade album, is just so monumental. Beyonce, it’s so monumental,” Adele said, addressing Beyonce, who are known as a clash of titans.
“All us artists adore you. You are our light,” Adele told an overcome Beyonce. Then, she broke her Grammy in half (in order to share). Beyonce was in tears of joy as Adele accepted awards.
The other who won many awards was the late British singer David Bowie, who won all five of the nominations for his final album ‘Blackstar’, including best rock song.
Many biggies were missing from the awards night. Drake and Kanye West, who each had eight nominations, were nowhere seen. Also, Justin Bieber was not a part of the music awards event. Beyonce took the Grammys stage by storm on Sunday with her first public appearance since she made a surprise announcement about her pregnancy. Clad in a golden outfit, Beyonce sang a medley of the emotional ballads ‘Love Drought’ and ‘Sandcastles’ from ‘Lemonade’.
.@Adele on @Beyonce backstage: “What the f— does she have to do to win album of the year?” #GRAMMYs https://t.co/1CROgQzjQi pic.twitter.com/h0df3fj3qh
— Variety (@Variety) February 13, 2017
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Album Of The Year – Adele for ’25’
Record Of The Year – ‘Hello’ by Adele
Song Of The Year – Adele and Greg Kurstin for ‘Hello’
Best Rap Album – ‘Coloring Book’ by Chance The Rapper
Best Urban Contemporary Album – ‘Lemonade’ by Beyonce
Best Country Solo Performance – Maren Morris for ‘My Church’
Best Rock Song – ‘Blackstar’ by David Bowie
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – ‘Stressed Out’ by Twenty One Pilots
Best Pop Vocal Album – ’25’ by Adele
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album – ‘Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin’ by Willie Nelson
Best Pop Solo Performance – Adele for ‘Hello’
Best Alternative Music Album – ‘Blackstar’ by David Bowie
Best Rock Album – ‘Tell Me I’m Pretty’ by Cage the Elephant
Best Rock Performance – ‘Blackstar’ by David Bowie
Best Metal Performance – ‘Dystopia’ by Megadeth
Best New Artist – Chance The Rapper
Best Rap Performance – Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz for ‘No Problem’
Best Rap/Sung Performance – Drake for ‘Hotline Bling’
Best Rap Song – ‘Hotline Bling’ by Drake
Best R&B Performance – Solange for ‘Cranes In The Sky’
Best Traditional R&B Performance – Lalah Hathaway for ‘Angel’
Best R&B Song – ‘Lake By The Ocean’ by Maxwell
Best R&B Album – Lalah Hathaway for ‘Lalah Hathaway Live’
Best Country Album – Sturgill Simpson for ‘A Sailor’s Guide to Earth’
Best Country Song – ‘Humble And Kind’ by Tim McGraw
Best Country Duo/Group Performance – Pentatonix feat. Dolly Parton for ‘Jolene’
Best Jazz Instrumental Album – ‘Country For Old Men’ by John Scofield
Best Jazz Vocal Album – Gregory Porter for ‘Take Me to the Alley’
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album – ‘Culcha Vulcha’ by Snarky Puppy
Best Dance/Electronic album – Flume for ‘Skin’
Best Dance Recording – The Chainsmokers for ‘Don’t Let Me Down’
Best Music Film – ‘The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years’ by The Beatles
Best Music Video – Beyonce for ‘Formation’
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album – ‘Love Remains’ by Hillary Scott & The Family
Best Gospel Album – ‘Losing My Religion’ by Kirk Franklin
Best Americana Album – ‘This Is Where I Live’ by William Bell
Best Latin Pop Album – ‘Un Besito Mas’ by Jesse & Joy
Best Song Written for Visual Media – Justin Timberlake for ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media – John Williams for ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media – ‘Miles Ahead’
Best Musical Theater Album – ‘The Color Purple’
Best World Music Album – ‘Sing Me Home’ by Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble. Indian musician Sandeep Das was also a part of the Ensemble.