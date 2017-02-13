Grammy Awards 2017 Full Winner List: Beyonce Breaks Down, Adele Grabs 5 Awards!

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards took place yesterday at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. It was surely a star-studded night in the presence of who’s who from the music industry. The musical night was hosted by James Corden while Adele kicked off the proceedings with a fabulous rendition of ‘Hello’. Adele ruled the awards night by grabbing as many as five awards.

“But I can’t possibly accept this award. And I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyonce. And this album to me, the Lemonade album, is just so monumental. Beyonce, it’s so monumental,” Adele said, addressing Beyonce, who are known as a clash of titans.

“All us artists adore you. You are our light,” Adele told an overcome Beyonce. Then, she broke her Grammy in half (in order to share). Beyonce was in tears of joy as Adele accepted awards.

The other who won many awards was the late British singer David Bowie, who won all five of the nominations for his final album ‘Blackstar’, including best rock song.

Many biggies were missing from the awards night. Drake and Kanye West, who each had eight nominations, were nowhere seen. Also, Justin Bieber was not a part of the music awards event. Beyonce took the Grammys stage by storm on Sunday with her first public appearance since she made a surprise announcement about her pregnancy. Clad in a golden outfit, Beyonce sang a medley of the emotional ballads ‘Love Drought’ and ‘Sandcastles’ from ‘Lemonade’.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Album Of The Year – Adele for ’25’

Record Of The Year – ‘Hello’ by Adele

Song Of The Year – Adele and Greg Kurstin for ‘Hello’

Best Rap Album – ‘Coloring Book’ by Chance The Rapper

Best Urban Contemporary Album – ‘Lemonade’ by Beyonce

Best Country Solo Performance – Maren Morris for ‘My Church’

Best Rock Song – ‘Blackstar’ by David Bowie

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – ‘Stressed Out’ by Twenty One Pilots

Best Pop Vocal Album – ’25’ by Adele

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album – ‘Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin’ by Willie Nelson

Best Pop Solo Performance – Adele for ‘Hello’

Best Alternative Music Album – ‘Blackstar’ by David Bowie

Best Rock Album – ‘Tell Me I’m Pretty’ by Cage the Elephant

Best Rock Performance – ‘Blackstar’ by David Bowie

Best Metal Performance – ‘Dystopia’ by Megadeth

Best New Artist – Chance The Rapper

Best Rap Performance – Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz for ‘No Problem’

Best Rap/Sung Performance – Drake for ‘Hotline Bling’

Best Rap Song – ‘Hotline Bling’ by Drake

Best R&B Performance – Solange for ‘Cranes In The Sky’

Best Traditional R&B Performance – Lalah Hathaway for ‘Angel’

Best R&B Song – ‘Lake By The Ocean’ by Maxwell

Best R&B Album – Lalah Hathaway for ‘Lalah Hathaway Live’

Best Country Album – Sturgill Simpson for ‘A Sailor’s Guide to Earth’

Best Country Song – ‘Humble And Kind’ by Tim McGraw

Best Country Duo/Group Performance – Pentatonix feat. Dolly Parton for ‘Jolene’

Best Jazz Instrumental Album – ‘Country For Old Men’ by John Scofield

Best Jazz Vocal Album – Gregory Porter for ‘Take Me to the Alley’

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album – ‘Culcha Vulcha’ by Snarky Puppy

Best Dance/Electronic album – Flume for ‘Skin’

Best Dance Recording – The Chainsmokers for ‘Don’t Let Me Down’

Best Music Film – ‘The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years’ by The Beatles

Best Music Video – Beyonce for ‘Formation’

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album – ‘Love Remains’ by Hillary Scott & The Family

Best Gospel Album – ‘Losing My Religion’ by Kirk Franklin

Best Americana Album – ‘This Is Where I Live’ by William Bell

Best Latin Pop Album – ‘Un Besito Mas’ by Jesse & Joy

Best Song Written for Visual Media – Justin Timberlake for ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media – John Williams for ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media – ‘Miles Ahead’

Best Musical Theater Album – ‘The Color Purple’

Best World Music Album – ‘Sing Me Home’ by Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble. Indian musician Sandeep Das was also a part of the Ensemble.