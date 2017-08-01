HBO Hacked, Game of Thrones And Other Shows Leaked

HBO channel was recently hacked by a group of anonymous hackers and had at least 1.5 TB data stolen including the script of Game Of Thrones.

The TV channel HBO suffered a major loss. The entertainment channel with shows like Game of Thrones got hacked by a group of hackers who stole almost 1.5 TB data from the servers.

The hackers have apparently leaked the unreleased script for the popular TV show Game of Thrones latest season 7 episode 4. They also have scripts and unreleased episodes from other TV shows like ‘Ballers’ and ‘Room 104’.

The channel confirmed the cyber hit and assured that they were doing everything to save whatever they could through negotiations.

“HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information,” the network confirmed with E! News. The rep also stated that they were working on the issue. “We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cyber security firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

Telegraph reported that the hackers claimed to have stolen data amounting to 1.5 TB and threatened to release it. They said that there was more coming soon. While it was only a few months ago when Orange is the New Black episodes were leaked online, this time the hackers aimed at the original shows

The Dark Overlord hackers stated that they had content from Netflix claimed other hacking instances. ABC and Fox. They proved it by leaking around 8 episodes from the Steve Harvey show Funderdome before its release.

HBO CEO Richard Pieper sent out an email to all his employees assuring of taking action and how the higher management was looking into the problem.

“As most of you have probably heard by now, there has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming. Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us. I can assure you that senior leadership and our extraordinary technology team, along with outside experts, are working round the clock to protect our collective interests. The efforts across multiple departments have been nothing short of herculean. It is a textbook example of quintessential HBO teamwork. The problem before us is unfortunately all too familiar in the world we now find ourselves a part of. As has been the case with any challenge we have ever faced, I have absolutely no doubt that we will navigate our way through this successfully.”

EW was the first to report on this and shared the hacker email,

Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.

This is the second instance when a major channel was hacked. Sony was hacked back in 2014 when thousands of private emails from the studio’s higher-ups were leaked online. The hack had affected the channel and the markets as well.

With so many shows and especially the Game of Thrones remaining season left, HBO has to make some choices and tighten their security for another attack.

