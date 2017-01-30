Here’s Why Supermodel Kendall Jenner Was Scared Of Telling Her Parents About Her Boyfriends!

Supermodel Kendall Jenner Is Scared Of Telling Her Parents About Her Boyfriends!

A supermodel and television reality star, Kendall Jenner is maternal half-sister to Kardashians – Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob, the reality television celebrities. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star maintains a blog on her website. Where she recently spoke about how her parents Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner) and Kris Jenner never knew about her boyfriend.

Speaking about it as the wildest thing she did in high school, the former I Am Cait star writes: “My dad didn’t really know I had a boyfriend! Even though my mom had an idea, I was really weird about telling them because I thought I’d get in trouble. I’m glad my parents trusted me enough to let me have a good high school experience.”

She was dating former One Direction crooner, Harry Styles but the two have broken up. She is now linked to A$AP Rocky. The rumours of their romance got buzzing earlier this year but neither of them has admitted to being in the relationship publically. Earlier in January, Kendall and A$AP were also spotted with Kylie Jenner (Jenner’s sister) and b shopping for diamonds in New York. She has also been spotted hanging out with A$AP last weekend at a Parisian flea market.

