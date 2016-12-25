Is Hollywood Star Vin Diesel Coming To India?

With XXX: The Return of Xander Cage all set to hit theaters in Jan next year, the latest rumour that has been building up excitement amongst fans is that of Hollywood star Vin Diesel’s anticipated visit to India!

Indian audiences have been particularly excited about the upcoming movie because Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be playing a prominent role in it. Earlier this year the makers of the movie released a special trailer that was only for Indian audiences which showed their focus on engaging with fans of the franchise in India. So it comes as no surprise that rumours about Vin Diesel coming to India have begun to surface.

If all the frenzy and speculations are to be believed, then all the fans in India have double the reason to look forward to the new year!

Whether the rumors are true or not is a revelation only time will make, but what we do know is Vin Diesel will definitely have a Fantastically warm welcome in India!